''I got to chat with him and we sorted things out''- Top AEW Superstar on his backstage interaction with Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominant on-screen performers today. He is also allegedly a hard person to talk to backstage. However, AEW Superstar Keith Lee revealed that Lesnar was always 'cool' with him. He discussed how their iconic moment at Royal Rumble 2020 came to be.

Keith Lee is a former NXT Champion and had a brief run on the main roster before being released by WWE. He is currently a member of the AEW roster. He joined All Elite Wrestling once his 90-day non-compete clause with WWE expired.

Lee revealed his in-ring and off-screen interactions with Brock Lesnar in 2020 speaking on Talk is Jericho. Lee made his Royal Rumble debut in 2020 when Lesnar was dominating the match. The Limitless One noted that The Beast Incarnate was easy to talk to backstage:

''He’s [Brock Lesnar] always been so cool with me. It’s not something you expect based on specific stories and what have you. The reality was, I didn’t even know I was in the Rumble until like two hours before. They bring in a bunch of people. The entire locker room is full, and I’m like, ‘I don’t want to be in the way.’ You keep your back against the wall, and then you find out you are on. You’re like, ‘Here we go.’ I don’t know what’s going on and then they start sorting out everything and there is a meeting because the Rumble is basically built around Brock. I got to chat with him and we sorted things out.” H/T 411 Mania

Brock Lesnar won the 2022 Royal Rumble match

While the 2020 Royal Rumble match was built around Brock Lesnar, it was Drew McIntyre who won the match. That led to a one-on-one bout between The Scottish Warrior and Lesnar at WrestleMania 36.

The Beast Incarnate finally won his second Royal Rumble match this year. Entering at number 30, the WWE Champion made quick work of everyone in the ring and earned the right to the main-event of WrestleMania.

