WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels opened up about the real-life heat he had with The Rock.

The Heartbreak Kid was one of the most notorious superstars to deal with behind the curtain. Michaels was often involved in controversies and substance abuse during his early days at the top of the industry. Along the way, he rubbed people off the wrong way, including The Rock.

Dwayne Johnson, who became a megastar in the company, often denied working with Shawn Michaels due to his bad attitude. Speaking on ImPaulsive, the 57-year-old WWE Hall of Famer opened up about the issues he had with The Rock. He added that he apologized to people before making his return:

"I don't think it was as bad as everybody made it up to be, you know what I mean," said Michaels. "I mean, I know that I gave everybody a hard time back when I was younger. But you know like when I came back, I made sure I went up to everybody and at least was like, 'Sorry'. Honestly, that's the best that I could do. When I came back in 2000, it was important for me to go around and make amends. You know at least tell everybody, like, sorry, I was the way I was and I got no excuse but I'm willing to earn back and if you never talk to me again, I'm cool with that too." (From 1:12:32 to 1:13:17)

Fortunately, the two never took any serious action against each other. A few years later, The Rock left to pursue a career in Hollywood.

What happened between The Rock and Shawn Michaels?

During the mid 90s, Shawn Michaels was one of the biggest faces in the world of wrestling. However, he was surrounded by several issues, both inside and outside the ring, which caused him several problems with Superstars and backstage personnel.

During the Attitiude Era, it was mentioned that Michaels and The Kliq wanted to ruin The Rock's push to the top. This is because he was feuding with Triple H and DX, who were close friends with Michaels.

According to rumors, Michaels once insulted Johnson's grandmother, who was a promoter at the time. Apparently, Michaels made some derogatory remarks about Lia Maivia, which is why Johnson refused to work with him.

Several reports indicate different stories from real-life heat to burying Johnson's career. However, the two Superstars have not brought the issue out in public. The Rock's daughter is currently being looked after by Shawn Michaels at NXT.

