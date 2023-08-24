"I got it first" - Asuka fires back at online trolls 

WWE SmackDown star Asuka has fired back at online trolls today on social media.

Asuka entered Summerslam 2023 in Detroit as the reigning WWE Women's Champion. She put the title on the line in a Triple Threat match against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair. Belair won the match, but her title reign was short-lived.

After the match, Damage CTRL rushed the ring, and Iyo Sky cashed in her Money in the Bank contract. The Genius of the Sky climbed to the top turnbuckle and connected with her patented Moonsault on Belair to become the new WWE Women's Champion.

The Twitter account "WrestlingWorldCC" posted that Bianca Belair was the first superstar to have won the red, blue, and gold versions of the WWE Women's Championship. Fans pointed out that Asuka was the first, which spawned a debate because, technically, The Empress of Tomorrow didn't win the title. She was the SmackDown Women's Champion, and the new belt was given to her.

The SmackDown star responded to a wrestling fan who claimed she didn't win the title, and it was given to her as an upgrade. She noted that even if it was an upgrade, she held the title first:

"Even if it's an upgrade, I got it first. You are the lol one. It's not a study in philosophy," she posted.

Bill Apter praises WWE star Asuka for her personality

Asuka's in-ring work has always been stellar, but the veteran has been able to connect with the WWE Universe over the years with her personality.

The 41-year-old star often cuts promos in Japanese but can hold the American audience's attention with her delivery. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine Show, legendary journalist Bill Apter praised the veteran for her personality. He added that fans don't have to understand what she is saying to enjoy her promos:

"I think she's an incredible personality. She's an excellent worker in the ring, of course. But she brings that ferocity and that very unusual personality, and you don't have to understand what she's saying to enjoy what she's doing," said Bill Apter. [9:35 - 9:50]

You can check out the entire episode below:

Asuka has accomplished a lot during her tenure in the company. It will be fascinating to see if she can get a title opportunity against Iyo Sky in the weeks ahead on SmackDown.

