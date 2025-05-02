"I got in first" - WWE legend makes wild claim about Brock Lesnar

A WWE Hall of Famer has made an interesting claim regarding Brock Lesnar. The former champion has not been seen on WWE television since his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023.

Ad

Hulk Hogan is launching a new promotion (Real American Freestyle) alongside Eric Bischoff and Israel Martinez. The Hulkster has been hyping the promotion with the media and was recently interviewed by TMZ.

During the conversation, Hogan claimed that he was the first star to have a match against Brock Lesnar following his return from UFC back in the day. That is not the case, as John Cena was the 47-year-old's first opponent following his return to WWE in 2012. The only time Hulk Hogan and Lesnar had a singles match against each other was in 2002 on SmackDown.

Ad

Trending

“I’ve been in the ring with some really crazy wrestlers. Like, I got Brock Lesnar right after he left the UFC, I got in first," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

Hogan appeared on the debut episode of WWE RAW on Netflix and was booed by the fans in attendance.

Vince Russo claims WWE no longer needs Brock Lesnar

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested that the company no longer needed Brock Lesnar on the roster.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the legend revealed why he thought the company did not need to bring Lesnar back. He noted that the promotion was very successful, and there was no need to pay Lesnar a ton of money to return to the ring.

Ad

"If business, and I'm talking dollars and cents, is the same in 2025 as it was in 2024, Chris, they don't need him," Russo said. "It's that simple. And why are they gonna pay him the type of money that he's asking for if they don't need him? If things fall off the deep end, that's a completely different story, but if they continue to print money the way they're printing money, there's no reason to pay him that kind of money." [1:09 – 1:45]

Ad

You can check out the video below:

Lesnar has accomplished a lot during his time as a professional wrestler. It will be fascinating to see if The Beast Incarnate returns to the company down the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More