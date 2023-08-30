"I got fooled" - Hall of Famer comments on The Miz impersonating LA Knight on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently opened up about The Miz's appearance on this week's WWE RAW, where he impersonated his arch-nemesis LA Knight.

The Miz and LA Knight's rivalry is one of the most entertaining parts of WWE's current weekly programming. The two have had some blistering promo exchanges ahead of their much-anticipated match at this Saturday's Payback 2023. On this week's edition of RAW, Knight's music hit, and as expected, the crowd exploded.

However, as it turned out, it wasn't LA Knight but The Miz who came out impersonating his rival. He then delivered a promo, where he fired shots at the SmackDown Superstar and predicted he would defeat him at Payback.

On Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter stated that he was fooled by the former WWE Champion as he genuinely mistook him to be LA Knight. The veteran journalist added that though The Miz has done many impersonations in the past, the one on Monday Night RAW was his best yet.

"I got fooled. I was watching Monday Night RAW, and I thought it was him [LA Knight]. For 30 seconds, I was completely blindsided. I have seen him do The Rock before and some other guys, but this was scary. It was so good," said Bill Apter. [7:22 - 7:46]

Vince Russo was also impressed with The Miz's performance on WWE RAW

On the latest edition of Legion of RAW, even Vince Russo went out of his way to lavish praise on The Miz for his performance on the Monday night show.

The former WWE head writer explained that the former WWE Champion's segment was the best part of the episode and that it was the most entertaining thing he had done in years.

"The best thing on the show. [It was] the best thing Miz has done in I can't even remember how long. He did a great job. Unbelievable! Great job, bro. Most entertaining I've seen him in the last five years," Russo said.

Considering LA Knight's stock is on the rise in WWE, it's safe to say he's the favorite to win at the upcoming premium live event. However, it remains to be seen whether The A-Lister can pull off the win.

