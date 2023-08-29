"Most entertaining I've seen him in the last five years" - Vince Russo hails WWE star's show-stopping performance on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE employee and head writer Vince Russo lauded The Miz's promo segment on this week's RAW.

The A-Lister is in the middle of a personal rivalry with LA Knight. It all started after SummerSlam 2023 when Knight seemingly took up Miz's photoshoot time. Since then, the two stars haven't seen eye to eye. This week, the two-time WWE Champion mocked his Payback opponent and insinuated that The Megastar was just an Attitude Era cosplayer.

On this week's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that the promo was arguably The Miz's best work in years. The former writer claimed that the segment was the show's highlight and was an iconic performance from The A-Lister.

"The best thing on the show. [It was] the best thing Miz has done in I can't even remember how long. He did a great job. Unbelievable! Great job, bro. Most entertaining I've seen him in the last five years." [20:39 - 20:57]

Vince Russo feels WWE should extend LA Knight's feud with The Miz

During the same conversation, Russo claimed that the WWE creative team should prolong the ongoing program between LA Knight and The Miz. He suggested that the writers could use Maryse as a distraction at Payback. This would get heat on The Awesome One and lead to a bigger payoff for Knight in the future.

"They should do something. They should let Miz do something to him. I don't know, maybe use Maryse at the show on Saturday. Do something to get over on LA Knight. Build some kind of a feud here. This being a one-and-done is not gonna do anything for anybody." [21:18 - 21:49]

The two stars are scheduled to face each other one-on-one at Payback on Saturday in Pittsburg, PA.

