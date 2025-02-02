  • home icon
  • "I got to give him that" - Vince Russo reveals why he is full of respect for Cody Rhodes (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Feb 02, 2025 12:54 GMT
Cody Rhodes as seen at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 (Image via WWE.com).
Cody Rhodes replaced Roman Reigns as the face of WWE last year. The American Nightmare has since gone to war with the likes of AJ Styles, Gunther, and Kevin Owens. His ascent to the company's proverbial mountain top has been nothing short of incredible.

During the WWE Royal Rumble review episode on Sportskeeda Wrestling's official YouTube channel, Vince Russo put Cody Rhodes over as the right guy to lead WWE, calling him a company guy through and through:

"This is the kind of company guy you want. Without a shadow of a doubt, Cody is Mr. WWE company guy, giving his 1000%, taking that job seriously as them putting the belt on him. You know, him being the leader. I got to give him that. This guy never phones it in. He always, you know, gives his 1000%." [From 28:20 to 28:49]
Rhodes was most recently seen in action at the Royal Rumble 2025 Premium Live Event. The American Nightmare had a grueling Ladder Match against Kevin Owens. The closing moment of the match saw Rhodes climb the top of the ladder to unhook the Undisputed and Winged Eagle WWE Championships.

However, his future remains uncertain as WWE announced Cody Rhodes was banged up following the match. The champion will be on SmackDown coming Friday to possibly address what's in store for the future.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
