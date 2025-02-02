"I got to give him that" - Vince Russo reveals why he is full of respect for Cody Rhodes (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes replaced Roman Reigns as the face of WWE last year. The American Nightmare has since gone to war with the likes of AJ Styles, Gunther, and Kevin Owens. His ascent to the company's proverbial mountain top has been nothing short of incredible.

During the WWE Royal Rumble review episode on Sportskeeda Wrestling's official YouTube channel, Vince Russo put Cody Rhodes over as the right guy to lead WWE, calling him a company guy through and through:

"This is the kind of company guy you want. Without a shadow of a doubt, Cody is Mr. WWE company guy, giving his 1000%, taking that job seriously as them putting the belt on him. You know, him being the leader. I got to give him that. This guy never phones it in. He always, you know, gives his 1000%." [From 28:20 to 28:49]

Trending

Check out the video below:

Rhodes was most recently seen in action at the Royal Rumble 2025 Premium Live Event. The American Nightmare had a grueling Ladder Match against Kevin Owens. The closing moment of the match saw Rhodes climb the top of the ladder to unhook the Undisputed and Winged Eagle WWE Championships.

However, his future remains uncertain as WWE announced Cody Rhodes was banged up following the match. The champion will be on SmackDown coming Friday to possibly address what's in store for the future.

Watch more live and exclusive content from Vince Russo, Chris Featherstone, and more only by subscribing to Backstage Pass on Patreon or becoming a member on YouTube.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback