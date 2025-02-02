WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Major star legitimately angry after elimination, Jey Uso names WrestleMania opponent,  Cody Rhodes future unclear, Liv Morgan makes huge save

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble is now in the rear-view mirror and it seems that there is a mixture of disappointment and excitement following the show. There are also quite some major talking points that will boil over into both SmackDown and RAW this week.

The following article looks at just some of the biggest stories coming out of WWE following the Royal Rumble now that we are officially on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

#4. Cody Rhodes is out injured

Cody Rhodes was able to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship last night at the Royal Rumble when he faced Kevin Owens in a Ladders Match, but it seems that it came with a cost. Following the show, Jackie Redmond announced that Cody Rhodes had suffered multiple injuries as part of the match and while he would be on SmackDown this week in Memphis, it was unclear what the future held or when he would be back in the ring.

It was a brutal match between both men and it seems that both have walked away with some injuries, but there has been no update on Kevin Owens yet.

#3. Jey Uso to face Gunther at WrestleMania

Jey Uso was the surprising winner of the 2025 Royal Rumble and it seems that he wants another crack at Gunther. The former Intercontinental Champion has already lost to him several times and it seems that he could now have what it takes to beat the World Heavyweight Champion.

He said that he would like another crack at The Ring General and while he hinted that he was looking at both men, it's clear that he is Cody Rhodes' friend and he could decide that he wants to remain his friend and allow the WWE Elimination Chamber to determine his opponent instead.

#2. Liv Morgan makes massive WWE Royal Rumble save

Liv Morgan was a massive part of the Royal Rumble this year and even though she didn't pick up the win, fans have been praising her for allowing Lyra Valkyria the time to fix her top after a wardrobe malfunction meant that it came completely loose.

As the video shows, Morgan had the sense to find a way to throw Valkyria out of the way so she could roll out of the ring and fix herself.

#1. Drew McIntyre stormed out of The WWE Royal Rumble

Drew McIntyre looked visibly angry after he was eliminated from the Royal Rumble match, but it seems that this wasn't a 'work.' PWInsider reported that McIntyre headed backstage and was screaming and cursing about someone 'wanting to get all of their moves in.'

He then left the arena and was reportedly out of the building even before the Royal Rumble match ended. Meltzer provided an update on this, noting that several names were mad at this person, but, again, didn't reveal a name.

