'I got goosebumps' - Recently-signed star reflects on immense WWE moment at Royal Rumble 2024

TNA Wrestling star Josh Alexander recently discussed Jordynne Grace's unexpected appearance at the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The world of pro wrestling was taken by surprise when the TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace entered the Women's Royal Rumble match. The 27-year-old star delivered an impressive performance, lasting over 20 minutes before ultimately being eliminated by Bianca Belair.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Josh Alexander shared his thoughts on his TNA compatriot's remarkable achievement. He expressed experiencing literal goosebumps when Grace's music played and even admitted to tearing up a bit when she engaged in a showdown with Trinity Fatu.

“I watched it live, and the second her music hit, I got goosebumps. When she locked up with Trin [Trinity Fatu, who starred in TNA before returning to WWE], who I’ve been lucky enough to build a relationship with over the past year, I literally welled up," Alexander said. [Sports Illustrated]

Jordynne Grace had the best performance at WWE Royal Rumble, according to Josh Alexander

During the same interview, Josh Alexander highlighted that Jordynne Grace's performance at the Royal Rumble held significant importance for TNA.

According to him, she had the most outstanding showing in the Rumble. He emphasized that she truly deserved the fanfare, attributing it to the years of hard work she had dedicated to her craft.

“Seeing that moment for my friend Jordynne Grace, someone who tirelessly puts in work, she deserved that fanfare. It’s great for TNA, it’s great for her, and it’s great for our locker room. I thought she had the best performance of anyone in the Royal Rumble, and that is a testament to the talent that she is,” Alexander said. [Sports Illustrated]

Both Grace and Alexander have recently committed to extended contracts with TNA. It will be intriguing to see if such collaborations between WWE and TNA Wrestling continue to flourish moving forward.

