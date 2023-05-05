"I got history with the Samoan tribe" - 46-year-old wrestling star shares his honest opinion on Roman Reigns

Wrestling sensation Homicide recently shared his thoughts on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Head of the Table is the biggest name in WWE today, dominating the wrestling landscape on the back of a 970-day plus title run. Over the last two and half years, Reigns has cemented himself on the "Island of Relevancy" and has taken out anyone that stood up to him with the help of The Bloodline.

While speaking to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, Homicide mentioned that he enjoyed watching Roman Reigns. He also claimed that his daughter was a fan of The Tribal Chief to the point where he got mad about it sometimes.

"I'll just say, I'm a big fan of The Tribal Chief. I got history with the Samoan tribe. Every Samoan, even Samoa Joe. Two different families, you know. But I will say, my daughter, who is three years old, acknowledges Roman Reigns and I'm mad about that," said Homicide. [From 5:20 - 5:40]

Roman Reigns was recently drafted to SmackDown

The recently concluded WWE Draft has changed the landscape of both the RAW and SmackDown brands.

Triple H kicked off the draft last week on SmackDown and announced that Roman Reigns, flanked by his special counsel Paul Heyman and The Enforcer Solo Sikoa, were the overall first draft picks for the blue brand.

This past Monday on RAW, The Usos were also drafted to SmackDown, thus reuniting The Bloodline on the blue brand. Despite this, things are not all well between Jimmy and Jey Uso and The Tribal Chief.

It will be interesting to see how Reigns reacts to his cousins when he returns to WWE TV.

