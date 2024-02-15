"I got kicked out of the locker room" – 33-year-old says WWE stars didn't want him around

WWE Superstars usually get changed in the same locker room in developmental and backstage at live shows. In a recent interview, Josh Bredl disclosed details about the time other wrestlers ordered him to change elsewhere.

Bredl, a former Tough Enough winner, upset some co-workers when he referred to WWE group The Social Outcasts as "The Social Jobbers." Cody Rhodes was especially critical of the 33-year-old, labeling him a "d**k" on social media. The American Nightmare also told him to "enjoy dressing in the hall."

Bredl was forced to explain himself at Wrestlers' Court, a fictional backstage court arranged by wrestlers to solve real-life issues. On Developmentally Speaking, he recalled how he had already been banned from the locker room before he attended the backstage meeting:

"I got kicked out of the locker room, bro, instantly, before the [Wrestler's] Court," Bredl said. "I wanted to test the water, so I still went in the locker room, and we had cubicles that were kinda nice. I still went in even though I got told [not to]. I wanted to see how that was gonna work out, because I mean come on, dog, it's my workplace." [22:42 – 23:04]

Bredl went by the name Bronson Matthews during his short stint in WWE's developmental system. He left the company in 2017, two years after winning Tough Enough.

Josh Bredl makes accusation against former WWE NXT star

Bull Dempsey, also known as Bull James, worked for WWE between 2013 and 2016. He wrestled several high-profile names in NXT, including Baron Corbin, Samoa Joe, and Tommaso Ciampa.

Josh Bredl believes Dempsey once moved his belongings at the Performance Center training facility in Orlando, Florida:

"Instead of claiming a cubicle, I just claim a spot on the bench and put my bag and stuff under the bench. After the first hour and a half workout I did, I went back up to go change shirts and stuff. Because of sweat gain, you get to bring multiple outfits, and all my stuff's out in the hall fanned out everywhere. I'm pretty sure it was that little rat b*****d Bull Dempsey." [23:08 – 23:28]

Bredl added that Dempsey was likely trying to impress NXT's head trainer Matt Bloom.

