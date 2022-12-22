"I got paid a sh*t load of money. You didn’t." - Ric Flair shows no remorse as he claps back at former WWE Superstar

Ric Flair has always been known as a solid talker who can defend himself well on the stick. However, when someone comes after him, he isn't afraid to hold back his strong opinions. Former WWE Superstar Shane Douglas recently went after The Nature Boy, and made comments about Flair's personality outside the ring.

Flair is proud of his very successful career in the world of professional wrestling and he always makes sure to remind everyone of it. The 16-time world champion spent time with the 'Franchise' in WCW where the two often crossed paths.

Flair was very vocal in expressing what he thought of Douglas' comments on the latest episode of the To be The Man podcast on AdFreeShows.com:

"Thirty years later Shane. Get over it," said Ric Flair. "Why can’t he just forget about me? Face to face, he’s the nicest guy in the world to me, but he just loves to talk. Someone told me he worked at Target. I did the Wikipedia and he did work at Target. A lot of the fans that have come to see me over the years work at Target, shop at Target. I shop at Target, but you certainly don’t have a resume that can ever, ever, comment on me or my career. Please, get over it.” [h/t Wrestling News]

WrestlingDelivery.com @wrestlingdelive On the latest "To Be The Man" podcast, #RicFlair had a lot to say (again) about a lot of people. Flair said that Charlotte and Andrade are on a tr... wrestlingdelivery.com/ric-flair-resp… On the latest "To Be The Man" podcast, #RicFlair had a lot to say (again) about a lot of people. Flair said that Charlotte and Andrade are on a tr... wrestlingdelivery.com/ric-flair-resp…

If you're interested in sports betting, The Tennessee Titans play The Houston Texans this weekend! Don't lose out, claim the offer and place your bets below!

Ric Flair addresses Shane Douglas' story about him

Douglas also mentioned that one night on his way to the airport after a wrestling show, Ric Flair stopped at 10 bars to get drunk. He further insinuated that drinking was the cause of Flair's deteriorating health and he should put a stop to it. Flair was having none of it:

"He’s got that 30-year itch. He just can’t get over me. He said he wished me the best, which is the nicest thing he’s ever said about me. I have found it Shane, and once again, you told another story. Shame on you because why would I try to fly out of a town when I never fly out at night? Nobody took me to the airport. I didn’t stop in 10 bars. Yes, I still drink. It’s my business, not yours, and you were right about one thing. I got paid a sh*t load of money. You didn’t. Don’t worry about me finding me." [h/t Wrestling News]

Ric Flair wrestled in his final match this year and fared better than what most expected. He has been doing physically better than he was before.

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Poll : 0 votes