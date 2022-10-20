"I got something for you" - Bloodline member warns former WWE Champion amid tensions between his and Roman Reigns' faction

WWE Superstar Sheamus and Bloodline member Solo Sikoa recently faced each other on Friday Night SmackDown. Both men competed in a Fatal-Four Way match alongside Ricochet and Rey Mysterio for a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Sheamus brutalized Sikoa, hitting him on the ropes before attacking him with an Irish Curse Backbreaker.

Taking to Twitter, the Bloodline member responded to WWE's official tweet showcasing the beatdown and mentioned that he has something for the Brawling Brutes' leader.

"I got something for you when i see you."

WWE legend Jim Cornette revealed that he would like Jacob Fatu to replace Solo Sikoa

WWE legend Jim Cornette revealed that he would like Anoa'i family member Jacob Fatu to replace Solo Sikoa in The Bloodline.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette compared Sikoa to Jacob and mentioned that despite having potential, Sikoa doesn't have a personality like Fatu.

He further added that a brawl between Jacob and Roman Reigns would be successful if they let the former join the Bloodline.

"He's serious, he's acting serious about this, he's got the facials, he looks great. I wanted to like him more in this match even than I did. Not saying there's anything wrong with him, but there's a lot of punches and kicks. I'm just thinking, Jacob Fatu in this spot would be a million-dollar player that they can probably work for a year, year and a half, and end up splitting, and having Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu and gross millions of dollars on pay-per-view. Solo is serious and he's a good athlete and his work so far is okay, I'd like to see a little more variety. He's got intensity, but he doesn't look like a lunatic," said Cornette.

It will be interesting to see if WWE will book Sikoa any differently in the near future.

