"I got your spare" - Former Retribution member tweets an interesting message to WWE star amid potential gimmick change

Former RETRIBUTION member and current WWE star, ma.çé, took to Twitter to send a message to T-Bar amid speculations of a gimmick change.

At NXT Halloween Havoc, WWE showed a video of T-Bar's mask being burnt in a fire. In doing so, it was suggested that the former Dominik Dijakovic was set to bring back his old gimmick.

Reacting to the same, T-Bar's former RETRIBUTION stablemate posted a photo of a spare mask alongside an interesting message.

"don’t worry homie i got your spare," wrote ma.çé.

Check out the same tweet below:

ma.çé @MACEtheWRESTLER don’t worry homie i got your spare. don’t worry homie i got your spare. https://t.co/zmgkEj4Rbl

ma.çé is currently a member of the Maximum Male Models and has been teaming up with mån.sôör. The duo is currently being managed by Maxxine Dupri.

WWE star LA Knight was previously a member of the Maximum Male Models. However, a few weeks ago on SmackDown, the former Max Dupri ditched his stablemates and returned to his old gimmick.

As for T-Bar, he has been putting together some good matches on WWE Main Event since RETRIBUTION disbanded. The 35-year-old is yet to make a mark on the main roster, but that could change soon if the recent vignette is anything to go by. However, the possibility also remains that he could return to NXT as part of the developmental brand.

It remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for Dijakovic going forward in the company.

What do you make of Dijakovic's potential gimmick change? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is Bray Wyatt coming back with a faction? A Bloodline member thinks so

Poll : 0 votes