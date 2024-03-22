"I got to do things that I never got to do" - 8-time WWE champion on turning heel for a feud against Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is arguably the biggest WWE star of the current generation, and The Man's achievements have already guaranteed her a spot in the Hall of Fame. Recently, a Hall of Famer spoke about her iconic feud with Lynch in the Stamford-based promotion.

Last year, Trish Stratus made her return to in-ring competition and aided Becky Lynch and Lita for a while as the two stars feuded with Damage CTRL. However, the Candian star finally turned heel and went after The Man, and the two feuded for months on Monday Night RAW.

The women culminated their heated rivalry in a jaw-dropping Steel Cage match where Lynch walked out with the win. Speaking on The Game Plan, the seven-time WWE Women's Champion and one-time WWE Hardcore Champion discussed her rivalry with The Man.

"So that was fun for me to do and created a great dynamic between me and Becky, you know, the beloved babyface of Becky. I just, I loved it and I got to do things that I never got to do back in my day, so we did not have the opportunity to be in a cage match, we did not have the opportunity to go to Saudi Arabia, did not have an opportunity to even stand on the announcers' table and do a bump you know what I mean? So these little things that I got to go back and do, it was nice." (10:26 onward)

She also added that she loved working with the new generation, specifically Damage CTRL, as they were involved in a six-woman tag team match at The Showcase of the Immortals in California.

Becky Lynch has punched her ticket for WrestleMania XL against WWE Women's World Champion

A few years ago, Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley locked horns on WWE's developmental brand for the first time. However, the match became a no-contest, but it created an opportunity for the two to share the ring on a bigger stage in the future.

In 2022, The Man returned to WWE after an injury and crossed paths with The Eradicator of The Judgment Day. It was evident that the two were going to have their moment in the grandest way possible, and the management kept both stars away for a while.

Expand Tweet

Earlier this year, Becky Lynch won the Women's Elimination Chamber match and punched her ticket against Mami at WrestleMania in Philadelphia. Moreover, she defeated Liv Morgan and Nia Jax and cleared her path for one of the biggest matches of her career.

What are your thoughts on Becky Lynch? Sound off!

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Do you think Becky Lynch will defeat Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion