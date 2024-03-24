"I got YOUR back" - Bianca Belair ensures WWE Superstar that she is on her side against Damage CTRL

WWE Superstar and former Women's Champion Bianca Belair took to Twitter/X to send a message to Naomi.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Naomi was in singles action against IYO SKY. After a controversial loss to SKY, the former SmackDown Women's Champion was the target of a brutal attack by Damage CTRL. Belair eventually came to Naomi's save but was unable to keep up with the numbers game.

In the aftermath of SmackDown, The EST took to Twitter/X to ensure that she was on Naomi's side in her war against Damage CTRL. Interestingly enough, Naomi initially saved Bayley, which marked the beginning of her feud with The Role Model's now-former stablemates.

"Sometimes you need those people that can validate your feelings but also get you to see the other side… I heard you @TheTrinity_Fatu and I receive it. I got YOUR back," wrote Belair.

The EST has a lot of history with Damage CTRL and their former leader, Bayley. At SummerSlam 2023, she lost the WWE Women's Championship to IYO SKY after the latter cashed in her Money in the Bank contract.

Amid Bayley's feud with Damage CTRL, she has been confronted by Belair, who reminded the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner that Damage CTRL's actions were her consequences.

Bianca Belair warned Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai ahead of their match

Dakota Kai recently returned to in-ring action after being sidelined for several months. Upon her return, she betrayed Bayley and sided with IYO SKY and The Kabuki Warriors.

Ahead of Kai's singles match against Bianca Belair on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, she was put on notice by The EST.

Taking to Twitter/X, she wrote:

"I could say I told you so… but I did what I had to do. I saw myself in you tonight @TheTrinity_Fatu You led with your heart & ended up in some mess & I couldn’t leave you hanging. I know what it’s like to fight them alone & I won’t let you do it. See you next week @ImKingKota."

A potential multi-woman tag team match could take place at WrestleMania 40, involving Bianca Belair, Naomi, Damage CTRL, and the potential addition of Jade Cargill.

