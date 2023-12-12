"I gotta beat this f*cker" - WWE Hall of Famer reveals how furious Triple H was with CM Punk

The majority of fans are well aware of the history between CM Punk and Triple H. However, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to his podcast to delve deeper into how Punk got under Levesque's skin when the latter was feuding with the Second City Saint in 2011.

CM Punk made headlines when he returned to WWE at Survivor Series over two weeks ago. On this week's episode of RAW, Punk sealed his future when he signed on the dotted line, making him a permanent resident of the red brand.

During his previous run in WWE, CM Punk constantly questioned Vince McMahon and Triple H's way of doing things in the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash talked about why Triple H never let him face Punk and spoke about how agitated the Cult of personality had made The Game:

"When I was supposed to wrestle Punk, he got under Triple H’s skin so bad. Paul just came up to me and said, 'I’m going to beat him. You’re not going to wrestle him. I’m beating him.' Cool. That’s why me and Punk never wrestled. He made the call, 'I gotta beat this f*cker.'"[H/T Fightful]

Why did Triple H agree to sign CM Punk to WWE?

The former AEW star shocked the wrestling world when he came out to close the Survivor Series. Many fans never expected to see Punk on a WWE show, given how his previous run ended and his issues with the promotion over the years.

During the Survivor Series post-show Press Conference, The Chief Content Officer of WWE shared his thoughts on Punk's signing, stating that it was a long time coming.

"This was one of those lightning-in-a-bottle moments that came together very quickly. But we are incredibly excited about it. In some ways, it's been a long time coming. You can say this about CM Punk, love him or hate him, positive or negative, whatever you want to say, people talk about him all the time. He's a magnet for that, a conversation starter, and it's tough to look past that. And for me, if our fans want it, if the WWE Universe is excited to have it, then let's go," said Triple H.

On a recent episode of RAW, CM Punk announced that he would be participating in the 2024 Royal Rumble match and hinted that he would go after Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship if he won the battle royal.

It will be interesting to see how Hunter books Punk as we get closer to Road to WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

