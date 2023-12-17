"I gotta beat this f*cker" - WWE legend opens up on story behind scrapped match against CM Punk; cites Triple H's intervention

WWE legend and Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently spoke about a match against CM Punk that never took place.

In 2011, Punk was arguably the hottest star in WWE on the back of his pipebomb promo. The company booked him in a storyline where Kevin Nash, based on a text message, returned and ruined his chances of capturing the WWE Championship. This was supposed to lead to a singles encounter between the two.

On a recent episode of the Kliq THIS podcast, Nash mentioned that Triple H was fed up with Punk's antics and made the call to face him and take the win at Night of Champions 2011. This led to the Nash vs. Punk match being shelved. However, Big Daddy Cool detailed that the incident happened over a decade ago, and both parties have managed to put it behind them since then.

"I just see such a different Paul [Triple H] now. I know when I was supposed to wrestle Punk, he got under Triple H's skin so bad, Paul just came up to me and said, 'I'm gonna beat him. You're not gonna wrestle, I'm gonna beat him.' I was like, 'Cool.' That's why me and Punk never wrestled. He said, 'I gotta beat this f*cker.' That was 10 years ago," Nash recalled. [0:58 - 1:40]

CM Punk announced that he is entering the Royal Rumble

This past week on RAW, CM Punk joined general manager Adam Pearce in the ring. The Second City Saint announced that he would now be an exclusive member of the red brand's roster and signed the contract.

Seth Rollins eventually came out, and the two stars had a verbal confrontation. The Visionary threatened to expose Punk as a fraud. Meanwhile, The Best in the World made it clear that he was entering the men's Royal Rumble match, and if he won, he could pursue Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship.

