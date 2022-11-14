"I guarantee you" - Former WWE personality firmly believes Bobby Lashley will bury 36-year-old performer on RAW (Exclusive) 

Vince Russo thinks WWE will book Bobby Lashley to bury Mustafa Ali on RAW.

The 36-year-old found himself embroiled in the controversy surrounding Braun Strowman's tweet from a few days ago, where he took shots at "flippy flopper" wrestlers. The former RETRIBUTION leader was unimpressed with The Monster Among Men's tweet, responding by taking a shot at his WWE first release last year.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo stated that Mustafa Ali could face grave consequences for his tweet. Russo feels that saying something like this could land Ali in trouble with the management.

"In the WWE, if you say, 'Ohh, can you show me how to get fired?' Somebody there in the management would say, 'Ohh, you want somebody to show you how to get fired? Okay.' You don't say s**t like that," said Vince Russo. (4:20 - 4:38)

The former WWE writer then cited the example of released star Lana being punished by the global juggernaut in the wake of her husband, Miro, inking a deal with AEW in late 2020. For those unaware, Nia Jax put the Ravishing Russian through the tables consecutively for many weeks at a stretch on RAW.

Vince Russo predicted that Mustafa Ali could face punishment along similar lines, with Bobby Lashley burying him in the coming weeks.

"Bro, you wanna know what's gonna happen? Remember when Lana was being put threw the table? Bobby Lashley is gonna be throwing Ali into something; I guarantee you for the next six weeks, I guarantee you," added Russo. (4:56 - 5:12)

It's worth noting that Bobby Lashley attacked Ali backstage on last week's RAW just when the latter accepted US Champion Seth Rollins' open challenge. It'll be interesting to see if it was a sign of things to come for Mustafa Ali.

EC3 also feels Mustafa Ali's tweet could affect his standing in WWE

The former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion also chimed in with his opinion, saying one should be careful before tweeting something like what Ali did.

However, EC3 wondered if WWE's new regime would handle such cases with the same kind of ruthlessness as the previous administration.

"Everything he said is absolutely a 100 percent right. You never wanna give them that idea cause they will torture you. I just don't know if the new guard is the same that would just go to the lengths of assassination that the old guard would," said EC3. (5:14 - 5:31)

Mustafa Ali is currently slated to compete on next week's WWE SmackDown. He would square off against Ricochet as part of the World Cup tournament.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's take on Bobby Lashley possibly burying Mustafa Ali? Sound off in the comments section below.

