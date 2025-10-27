"I guarantee you" - Triple H is allegedly no longer in complete control of WWE anymore, according to veteran star 

Triple H's run as the Chief Content Officer of WWE has been mostly fruitful so far, but not without its share of ups and downs. Adding to the already growing speculation about The Game not being in full control of running the company, Maven has added that if it were up to Hunter, he would listen to the fans.

Ad

While Triple H has been responsible for leading WWE's creative, considering the company is not a privately owned entity anymore, it's safe to assume he doesn't always have the final say in things. Many veterans in the past have voiced their concerns regarding The Game only having limited powers, and now Maven, too, has chimed in with this take on the situation in his latest YouTube video.

The former WWE Hardcore Champion believes that if Triple H really had full control, he would make the product more suited to what fans want. He added that Hunter would have gotten rid of all the unwanted glitz and glamour.

Ad

Trending

"I guarantee you, Hunter would change and go back to when wrestling shows were more fan-driven—listening to the audience… and probably get away from all the glitz, glam, and 15-minute entrances," said Maven. [H/T: Ringside News]

Did The Rock's "Final Boss" run hurt WWE? Watch Here!

Ad

Maven reveals why it's hard for him to watch WWE

In the same video, Maven made an extremely honest confession about why he rarely watches wrestling anymore. The 48-year-old star explained that it was not due to the storylines or in-ring action not being good, but because he feels disappointed about not being a part of the business when it's peaking.

Ad

"Since my release in 2005, I truly grew bitter towards the business. Though I've exercised those demons and gotten better with your help, it's still something that whenever I watch, I can still trick my brain into thinking you can still do that, even though I know I can't... It hurts too much. It's hard to see a business that I love, a business that I've given so much of myself to, given my body over to, actually move on and be not only fine without me, but better off without me," Huffman said.

While Maven has been vocal about his desire to get involved in the industry again, only time will tell if those in WWE or AEW come forward with an offer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Shrivastava Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.



During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.



Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.



Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences