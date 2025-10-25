"I truly grew bitter," "It hurts too much" - 3-time champion reveals why he can't watch WWE anymore

Wrestlers often cut ties with WWE or keep a safe distance from the product following their release. Meanwhile, Maven Huffman, who had a decent relationship with the promotion, recently explained why he cannot watch the product anymore.

From 2001 to 2005, Maven Huffman became a notable name in the wrestling industry following his win of the first season of Tough Enough. While Huffman won the Hardcore Championship thrice, he became more famous as a Wrestling YouTuber rather than a professional wrestler.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the 48-year-old wrestler-turned-YouTuber highlighted some of the problems with the current product. During this, the 3-time WWE Hardcore Champion revealed why he can't watch the current product, as he still feels bad that the industry has moved on without him and often thinks he could make a comeback, which is not quite possible.

"Since my release in 2005, I truly grew bitter towards the business. Though I've exercised those demons and gotten better with your help, it's still something that whenever I watch, I can still trick my brain into thinking you can still do that, even though I know I can't... It hurts too much. It's hard to see a business that I love, a business that I've given so much of myself to, given my body over to, actually move on and be not only fine without me, but better off without me," Huffman said.

Maven reveals WWE released him a while after he signed a new contract

The company often re-signs or extends a wrestler's contract when the management sees improvement or potential scope in the performer on a long-term basis. In a video on Maven Huffman's YouTube channel, the 3-time WWE Hardcore Champion talked about his release.

In the video, Huffman explained how he got praise from people backstage for the improvement in his work as a performer and signed a new contract with the Stamford-based promotion. However, he was released three months into his new WWE contract, and he moved on to other ventures.

