WWE released 3-time champion months after he signed a new contract

WWE often ends a superstar's journey in the company for various reasons. However, there are signs before a release, and some can see them weeks or months in advance. Recently, Maven Huffman revealed he signed a new deal with the promotion months before he got released.

In June 2005, Maven Huffman had his last match in the promotion, where he teamed up with The Heart Throbs and took on the team of Rosey, The Hurricane & Val Venis in a six-man tag team match. However, the three-time Hardcore Champion wasn't aware that this was his last match with the company as a performer.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Maven Huffman looked back at his final match with WWE. While rewatching it, Huffman revealed that a few months before this bout, he had signed a new and better deal with the company. While the writing was on the wall for Maven, it took a while for the three-time champion to figure it out.

"So, needless to say, I finally felt as though I had found my footing. I was no longer viewed as the "tough enough" kid. I felt as though the guys at the back had a good respect for me. And I felt as though the office saw me as a valuable asset, someone who they could help build and grow the company on. The thing that gave me the most security was that, a few months prior to this match, I had signed a new contract. I was making the most money—more money than I had ever made in my life," Huffman said. (From 00:58 to 01:34)

Why was Maven released from WWE?

Maven Huffman's tenure in WWE ended in 2005. Later, the former Hardcore Champion got another chance to return, but he declined it. Years after his release, Huffman, in one of his videos, revealed that John Laurinaitis gave him an explanation behind the release.

In the same video, Huffman revealed that the signs before his eventual release were apparent as the commentators joked about his backstage attitude, and the higher-ups did not like the way the former WWE Hardcore Champion was behind the scenes.

"They made a joke about Maven has been known to party it up himself. Unfortunately, that was true, and unfortunately, that will give you a hell of a reputation in the back with the boys... But when that information gets up top, that's not what management wants to hear. Management wants to know that you're serious about your job, that you're serious about your craft," Huffman said. (From 05:30 to 06:30)

Since the release, Huffman has had a few opportunities to return, but hasn't made a comeback yet.

