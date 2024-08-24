"I wanted to throw up" - 3-time champion details why he quit wrestling after getting released from WWE

WWE Superstars often switch careers or restart their journey on the independent circuit. However, a few stars have quit wrestling for a long period of time and never returned to the company. Recently, former Hardcore Champion Maven detailed why he quit professional wrestling for a while.

In 2005, Maven was released from the Stamford-based promotion. After winning Tough Enough's inaugural season, the star received a decent start to his career in one of the biggest wrestling promotions on the planet. However, it didn't work out for Maven as a performer.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the three-time Hardcore Champion detailed why he quit wrestling altogether when he was released from the Stamford-based promotion in 2005. He stated his negative approach toward his release made him quit wrestling in its entirety.

"It was one of those instances, where my life changed and it would never be the same again. Getting released from the WWE, I've had the same gut feeling, I had the same initial 'I wanted to throw up' reaction (...) I took a completely opposite approach and I took the approach of 'To hell with them.' Not only did I not want anything to do with the WWE, but, at the time, I wanted to do nothing with wrestling as a whole," Maven said. (From 00:32 to 01:32)

Check out the video below:

Following his devastating release, Maven had a brief run with TNA Wrestling before announcing his retirement from pro wrestling in 2007. However, he returned to ring in 2015. The former WWE star last competed in March 2024 at an independent promotion in a battle royal.

Maven details his failed WWE run

Maven was once a rising prospect in the promotion and made memorable moments in the Stamford-based company. However, the star was released a few years later and never returned to the promotion.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, the three-time Hardcore Champion stated he failed in the promotion as he was more interested in getting from the business rather than giving back to it.

"I was just young during my time my first run in WWE. I was young. I was more interested in all the things that wrestling gave me rather than all the things I could give wrestling if that makes sense. I was more interested in what me and Randy [Orton] were doing after the shows. I was more interested in the people, what can you do for me? Not what how can I make the show better?" Maven said. [H/T - Chris Van Vliet]

It'll be interesting to see if Maven ever returns to Titanland.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Maven Huffman's YouTube channel and provide a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

