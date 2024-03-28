"I went about it with the completely wrong mindset" - 3-time champion addresses failed run with WWE

Some former WWE stars often fail to make an impact in the industry and vanish into thin air following their exit from the company. Recently, Maven spoke about his failed run with the promotion and revealed what went wrong during his time as an active performer.

Maven started off hot as a young star when he won "Tough Enough" and had an angle with The Undertaker at Royal Rumble 2002. However, the star never reached his full potential in the company and was released from WWE in 2005.

The star has garnered success with his YouTube channel but often talks about his time with the company. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, the former three-time Hardcore Champion spoke about his failed run with WWE and what went wrong.

"I was just young during my time my first run in WWE. I was young. I was more interested in all the things that wrestling gave me rather than all the things I could give wrestling if that makes sense. I was more interested in what me and Randy were doing after the shows. I was more interested in the people, what can you do for me? Not what how can I make the show better? That was an afterthought. I'll go out and wrestle my match. You know, but what am I doing afterwards? Or how much money am I going to make in this? And I just went to I went about it with the completely wrong mindset." [H/T - Chris Van Vliet]

Maven also stated that if he could go back in time, he would provide some wisdom to his younger self on getting better alongside his peers.

Maven almost returned to WWE in 2020

Maven had a terrific start in the promotion, which eventually led to his release after four years from WWE. The star pursued other interests after his release but eventually returned to wrestling on the independent circuit.

While his YouTube channel has become extremely popular amongst fans, Maven had plans to return to the Stemford-based promotion after nearly fifteen years. Unfortunately, those plans were scrapped.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former three-time Harcore Champion talked about how he was planning on returning to the company as a commentator and even spoke to Michael Cole about it.

Unfortunately, the plans never came to fruition due to the global pandemic. It will be interesting to see what Maven does as a YouTuber.

