"I guess we're not cool anymore" - Kevin Owens responds to WWE legend's warning to him ahead of WrestleMania 38

One of the biggest feuds heading into WrestleMania 38 is, hilariously enough, Kevin Owens vs Texas. In the last few weeks, the former Universal Champion hasn't pulled any punches when it came to expressing his distaste for the Lone Star State. Owens responded hilariously after receiving a warning from Booker T.

The Canadian star has been aligned with Seth Rollins on RAW, with no clear plan in place for WrestleMania 38. He will compete for the RAW Tag Team Championship next week, and a victory could essentially secure his ticket to Dallas in April.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T sent out a warning to the former Universal Champion, stating that he would be lucky if he even made it to WrestleMania. Due to his connections with Texas, the Hall of Famer didn't seem to take kindly to Kevin Owens' comments. The RAW superstar, however, responded with a video message on Twitter:

"You're right, we were cool. I guess we're not anymore. You seem to have taken an issue with what I was saying about Texas. But here's the thing. You can't call me a liar. Evidently, you're from Texas, but you spent a lot of your career in a tag team called Harlem Heat. So who's the liar? I get it. I get being from Texas and wanting to pretend like you're not from Texas."

It goes without saying that Booker T is simply working to help create some buzz for WrestleMania, and possibly even himself. Booker T isn't the first person who he has upset, as another legend and Texas native took issue with his comments.

Hall of Famer JBL stated that Owens wasn't welcome in Texas and that he hoped he would "fall into an open sewer" and miss WrestleMania 38.

What is the plan for Kevin Owens at WrestleMania?

Kevin @FightOwensFight



REJOICE!



And then, we can make WrestleMan…KOMania VI the best one yet!!!

(Even if it is in Texas…🤮) In a little over a week, my BEST FRIEND and I will be #WWERaw Tag Team Champions!REJOICE!And then, we can make WrestleMan…KOMania VI the best one yet!!!(Even if it is in Texas…🤮) In a little over a week, my BEST FRIEND and I will be #WWERaw Tag Team Champions! REJOICE!And then, we can make WrestleMan…KOMania VI the best one yet!!! (Even if it is in Texas…🤮) https://t.co/jjqvkgnrvN

It was only a week ago when there was a lot of buzz about WWE's potential plans for a 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin return and a match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38.

It would have been a dream match of epic proportions, but Steve Austin's career-ending injury was more severe than that of Edge, for example. It's been nearly 20 years since Austin has gotten in the ring, and the rumors have quickly died down regarding his in-ring return.

As of now, there aren't any rumors about plans for Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. It seems presumable that he will be involved with Seth Rollins in some fashion, perhaps in the RAW Tag Team Title picture.

