JBL hopes current WWE Superstar falls into "an open sewer" and misses WrestleMania 38

JBL has sent a stern warning to a former Universal Champion in a recently shared video.

Amidst reports of Stone Cold Steve Austin possibly making his big return at WrestleMania, Kevin Owens has been taking regular shots at the state of Texas. The comments haven't been well received by many, including JBL.

The Hall of Famer recently shared a video aimed at Owens and warned him not to come to Texas for WrestleMania 38. He added that he hopes Owens gets stuck in an open sewer until mid-summer.

Check out his full comments below:

"Kevin, WrestleMania, the stupendous two-night extravaganza, the greatest of all time. It's gonna be in Dallas, the home of The Von Erichs, The Freebirds, Skandor Akbar, Gary Hart. We have a very simple message for you. We don't want you, we don't need you, we don't like you, do not come to the great state of Texas. It won't end well for you. I hope next week, in your match with Seth Freakin' Rollins, you lose. I hope you're watching this and you walk into an open sewer somewhere and get stuck there until mid-summer. I also hope that you have a terrible day," said JBL.

JBL isn't the only WWE Hall of Famer who's unhappy with Kevin Owens

Owens' shot at Texas has left many people fuming. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently reacted to Owens' comments. He even claimed that he is ready to step into the WWE ring after ten years if Owens calls him out. For those unaware, Booker T wrestled his last WWE match almost a decade ago.

Owens' constant shots at Texas are making fans speculate that a match between him and Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38 is imminent. The latter hasn't wrestled a match since his WrestleMania XIX loss to The Rock in 2003. His return will be nothing short of miraculous, and one wonders if he will be able to have a good match after being away from the ring for almost two decades.

Do you think Owens' will pay heed to JBL's warning? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

