WWE is set to host a Halloween-themed edition of Monday Night RAW tonight. Ahead of the show, Nikki Cross scared fellow star Byron Saxton during a recent backstage segment.

Cross returned to WWE last week during the main event of the Monday Night show. Bianca Belair battled Bayley in a non-title match and was in control when Nikki attacked the RAW Women's Champion. As the former superhero laid out Belair, and Bayley capitalized on the attack and won via pinfall.

After the match, Cross attacked The Role Model as well. The former Ms. MITB is no longer using her "almost a superhero" gimmick and is back to her crazy self. Nikki will battle The EST tonight on WWE RAW in a non-title match.

Byron Saxton was giving a preview for tonight's Halloween episode of the red brand when Nikki interrupted. The 33-year-old said, "It's time to play with Nikki," and left.

Saxton then said, "I guess the creepiness is starting already," as Cross cackled in the background.

WWE @WWE It’s a Halloween edition of @WWENikkiASH @ByronSaxton It’s a Halloween edition of #WWERaw and it’s already getting a little spooky backstage… 🎃 It’s a Halloween edition of #WWERaw and it’s already getting a little spooky backstage…👀👀 @WWENikkiASH @ByronSaxton https://t.co/OQxDZE5r9O

Bianca Belair and Bayley will meet once again at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Bayley and Bianca Belair have had a bitter rivalry that has spanned over a year now. The Role Model tore her ACL while training for her match against The EST at Money in the Bank 2021.

She returned with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY at this year's SummerSlam event after Bianca successfully defended her title against Becky Lynch. Damage CTRL surrounded Bianca in the ring, but Becky surprisingly turned babyface and stood by the champion's side.

Damage CTRL went on to attack Becky on the RAW after SummerSlam as a way to write her off of television as she recovers from a shoulder injury. Bianca successfully defended the title against Bayley in a Ladder match at Extreme Rules 2022. She will have to do it once again this Saturday night in the Last Woman Standing match at Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia.

The EST has been RAW Women's Champion for 210 days now. It will be interesting to see if she can defeat Bayley one more time and retain the title at WWE Crown Jewel.

