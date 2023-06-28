"I guess WWE doesn't like me anymore" - 64-year-old star makes a heartbreaking comment

In a candid chat with Under The Ring: Pro Wrestling Conversations, former WWE star Barry Horowitz said that the promotion doesn't like him anymore.

Barry Horowitz was a mainstay on WWE TV in the late 80s and 90s. He was mostly used as an enhancement talent by the company. Horowitz also briefly worked for WCW in 1990.

Barry Horowitz recently sat down with Under The Ring: Pro Wrestling Conversations for a chat and made a heartfelt statement about WWE. He revealed that the promotion produced a biography on him two years ago, but it wasn't shown to the audience. Here's his full statement:

"I guess WWE doesn't like me anymore. I don't know nor do I care. A lot of people don't even know that they did a biography on me. It was filmed two years ago and not shown. How about that one? Yeah, I guess I'm not a big enough star to get on A&E and talk about my life," Horowitz said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

WWE legend Bret Hart is a big fan of Barry Horowitz

Bret "The Hitman" Hart faced Barry Horowitz in six singles matches in the 90s, winning every one of those bouts.

Last year, Hart made an appearance at a Highspots virtual signing. He took a shot at former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Goldberg and heaped massive praise on Barry Horowitz.

Here's what he said:

“Personally, I think Barry Horowitz should be in the Hall of Fame where as Bill Goldberg shouldn’t be. Barry Horowitz was a really good wrestler. Never hurt anybody, ever, was always a pro in there every night. That’s a guy that should be in the Hall of Fame. Bill Goldberg hurt every body he worked with. What’s he in there for? I don’t understand it. Barry was a really good wrestler, he really was, especially for beginners and stuff. He was a guy that could go in there and get you through a match,” said Hart. [H/T 411Mania]

Horowitz would certainly be appreciative of Bret Hart's comments on him. Only time will tell if he ever gets a spot in the Hall of Fame.

Do you think Barry Horowitz deserves a Hall of Fame induction? Sound off in the comments section below.

