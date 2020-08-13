Big E is in the middle of one of his best runs of form recently and he is now competing without being a part of a tag team for the first time in almost 6 years. Throughout his recent career in WWE, Big E has attracted the notice of other Superstars, including Daniel Bryan who said that he was underutilized in WWE recently.

Now in an interview with TalkSPORT, Big E talked about Daniel Bryan's comments about him and what he thought of Bryan in WWE as well.

'Big E needs to be more serious as a singles competitor'



Also @WWEBigE 🤣#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/CdyWVvLI72 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 2, 2020

Big E reacts to Daniel Bryan's comments about him in WWE

Big E revealed that he was humbled by what Daniel Bryan thought about his work in WWE.

"It means a lot coming from a guy like him. To have earned his respect and to have him push for me is important. It’s humbling I guess in many ways and like I said, it’s not that I didn’t see this for myself, I thought I could be very good. But I always felt like I was the guy who was overlooked. Like when I was in FCW, I was overlooked. I always felt like I was on the chopping block. No one ever said that, but I was always in the matches with the guys who were soon to be released. Even in NXT, the first several months of NXT I wasn’t even on the show. Then I got the five-count and I was able to run with that, but I guess I always had that insecurity. Maybe that’s what it is, maybe I need to address that within myself [laughs]."

However, then he went on to talk about facing Daniel Bryan in a WWE ring and how much The New Day had enjoyed it. They also had a WWE Tag title match with Big E and Daniel Bryan facing off.

"I so thoroughly enjoyed the times we’ve been in the ring together and we haven’t that many opportunities. I think we had Rowan and Bryan when they were together, we had a tag match with them and in the last few minutes of that title match it was me and Bryan going back and forth."