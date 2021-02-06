"I hairline-fractured vertebrae in my neck" - The Bushwhackers reveal why they never won WWE Tag Team Championships [Exclusive]

The Bushwhackers are often seen as the most popular WWE tag team to have never won the Tag Team Championships throughout their career.

During their run in WWE, The Bushwhackers were one of the best tag teams in the world and had all the popularity to back it up. Fans loved them, but despite the massive fan support, they never really got to win the WWE Tag Team Championships.

During their interview with Sportskeeda's own Riju Dasgupta, Luke and Butch of The Bushwhackers revealed why they never got to win the Tag Team Championships in WWE. Luke revealed that he had injured his vertebrae during an enhancement tag team match just before The Bushwhackers were about to start challenging The Brainbusters for the WWE Tag Team Championships.

"Well, the situation, this is the truth. The situation happened in an enhancement match. We started working with the Brainbusters who had the world titles. In two weeks we just started something and heated it up with videos and all. We were doing an enhancement match on television, and the kid who we were working against was very green. He saw Butch run with my head to do the Gutbuster. You know when we hit the guy in the stomach with the head? And the guy turned and my head hit his hip and I cracked a few... I hairline-fractured vertebrae in my neck. So I was out for 10 weeks and Butch worked singles for a while and that was the end of that program. Otherwise, I guess we were going for the titles. That was our chance to go for the titles."

Readers can see the full interview here.

The Bushwhackers reveal why Vince McMahon didn't give them Championships in WWE

Butch of The Bushwhackers went on to reveal that Vince McMahon didn't think that it was important for them to get WWE Tag Team Championships simply because of how popular they were with the fans. The WWE Chairman felt that they didn't need something more to make them popular. He also talked about how Ted DiBiase could not be present for their feud for the Tag Team Championships as well.

Advertisement

"They were going to do it then, Riju. But afterwards once Luke came back, the Tag Team titles were on Ted DiBiase, the Million Dollar Man, and Irwin. We were going to work them in England, all over England, we had a couple of TV matches. We were going to do this big run and get our run with the blocks again."

"Unfortunately, Ted had to run home for a personal thing that happened, and we didn't get to have those matches. Someone else filled in for Ted and again we lost our chance. But really, Riju, we were one of those tag teams that didn't really need the tag belts. Vince used to say, 'Listen, these guys love you guys. There's no other tag team that I've ever had that are as popular as you guys. So why do you need the tag belts?'"

Got virtually licked by @BushwhackerLuke during an exclusive chat for @SKWrestling_ with the reunited Bushwhackers. Thank you @luchalibreonlin, @lawyeredbymike for setting it up! pic.twitter.com/uGDMu0tO94 — Riju Dasgupta (@rdore2000) February 2, 2021

While The Bushwhackers didn't win the tag team titles, it's safe to say their popularity was not hurt because of it. Butch and Luke are now going on one last tour for the next two years and plan to stop at India before they finish. Fans can contact them at bushwhackerbrand@pm.me.