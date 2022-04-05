"I hate to break the news" - Vince Russo voices concern over the Brand Split and WWE's future (Exclusive)

WWE once again has just one world champion following Roman Reigns' WrestleMania victory, and fans have since rightfully raised doubts regarding the Brand Split's status.

Vince Russo commented on the immediate future of the product and said that he wasn't sure if the company would continue with separate rosters. However, the former writer was confident that WWE would return to its "cookie-cutter routine" with its weekly shows.

Vince McMahon and his team have been widely praised for their creative decisions throughout the two-night WrestleMania event, but Russo doesn't see the promotion maintaining its momentum moving forward.

"Chris, let's not forget this. I hate to break the news to the people who watched tonight's show. Guys, this is the best it's going to be," stated Vince Russo. "You just saw the best it's going to be because guys, by next week, we're going to be right back to the old, cookie-cutter routine, you know, like I said, bro, I don't know if the Brand Split is over. So we may see some new faces, but as far as booking of the show, they are just going to fall right back, you know, Chris, into that cookie-cutter show. If tonight was any indication of what it's going to be, that's what it's going to be!" [6:50 - 7:35]

"It was very disappointing" - Vince Russo gets honest about the WWE RAW After WrestleMania

The first RAW episode after WrestleMania is known to feature big-name returns and special appearances, but this year's show failed to live up to fans' expectations.

Vince Russo was left unimpressed as, in addition to the confusion surrounding the Brand Split, the writers also did have many surprises that are usually expected after special events like WrestleMania.

"Is the Brand Split over? I mean, I don't know, bro. They're coming out of WrestleMania with the brand split over because the only real difference about this show was there were a lot of SmackDown talents on this show," noted the former WWE head writer. "To me, that was really the only difference. We had people returning, but you know, you've got mid-carders returning, bro. I hate to be Debbie Downer, but I think it was very disappointing." [3:18 - 3:56]

Should WWE keep the brand split intact despite having one undisputed champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

