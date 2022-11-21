"I hate him even more now" - Twitter goes berserk as an old picture of Austin Theory with current WWE female star goes viral

The WWE Universe took to social media to share their thoughts on Austin Theory's old picture with Gigi Dolin going viral.

Before joining WWE, Austin Theory was a major star on the Independent circuit. The former United States Champion performed for Evolve Wrestling from 2017 to 2019.

He made his debut for the promotion against Darby Allin and soon acquired the AEW star's ex-wife, Gigi Dolin (fka Priscilla Kelly), as his valet. Gigi was pivotal in Theory's rise to stardom on the Independent circuit.

Recently, Twitter user @WrestlinRealest posted a couple of old pictures of the duo, highlighting their on-screen relationship before they jumped ship to the Stamford-based promotion.

Fans were stunned by the revelation that the two current stars were once together. Many shared their thoughts in the reply section.

Below are a few of the many fans' responses:

While Theory joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2019, Gigi arrived in 2021. She is currently a part of the NXT roster and is a part of Mandy Rose's Toxic Attraction.

Austin Theory has recently been displaying a new side of him in WWE

Austin Theory had a meteoric rise in WWE in his second stint on the main roster. The 25-year-old was taken under his wing by Vince McMahon, who played the role of an on-screen mentor to Theory.

Theory soon defeated Finn Balor to become the youngest United States Champion in the company's history. He lost the title to Bobby Lashley after a brief run. However, on the same night, he went on to win the Money in the Bank ladder match, which made him the youngest superstar to win the MITB contract.

After multiple failed attempts to cash in on Roman Reigns, Theory decided to take on Seth Rollins for the United States Championship. However, Bobby Lashley spoiled his plans as he laid out the 25-year-old after the bell, which led to Rollins retaining the title.

Since failing to cash in on the Money in the Bank contract, Austin Theory has displayed a newfound aggression. The former NXT star stated that he's done being the future of the company, and his time is now. He even defeated Dolph Ziggler in a singles match last week.

Do you like this new side of Austin Theory? Sound off below and let us know your thoughts!

