"I hate his guts" - Roman Reigns breaks character for major WWE rival

Roman Reigns is set to enter WWE Clash in Paris for a one-on-one match against Bronson Reed. Meanwhile, The Original Tribal Chief broke character to praise Paul Heyman.

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman have a long-standing partnership, as their collaboration on Friday Night SmackDown in 2020 changed the industry for years to come. Regardless of several highs and lows as The Tribal Chief and The Wiseman, Reigns got to learn a lot from Heyman during their time together inside and outside the squared circle.

Speaking on What's Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon, the 40-year-old WWE star stated that the entire run with Paul Heyman was his greatest moment with the WWE Hall of Famer. However, he did break character and talked about their relationship outside the ring, where he praised The Wiseman and joked that he hated his guts.

"Outside the ring, just conversations. The long flights, going to Saudi Arabia, breaking bread, and just talking. Being around him and his kids too is pretty cool. I really enjoy just being the fly on the wall and hearing him talk to his children and how they talk to him. How their dialogue sounds and goes. We name him The Wiseman for a reason, and if you're around him long enough, it's hard not to pick up a lot of diamonds and gems; he drops them all the time. A lot of times there's intention behind it, but I think it's just who he is, and he doesn't even realize that he's doing it. But I hate his guts," Reigns said.

Roman Reigns was the key behind Paul Heyman's return as an on-screen WWE character

In 2020, Brock Lesnar went on a hiatus from the company following his loss to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. With the world struggling due to an ongoing pandemic, there was no telling whether The Beast Incarnate would return to the Stamford-based promotion.

In an A&E Biography titled 'WWE Legends,' Paul Heyman revealed that he couldn't have imagined returning as an on-screen performer following Brock Lesnar's absence. However, it changed when the idea to work with Roman Reigns on Friday Night SmackDown was presented.

"Brock [Lesnar] wasn't here, and I can't imagine anyone else that would compel me to go to work every day with that passion other than Roman Reigns. I'm not just on camera with Roman Reigns; I work very closely behind the scenes with Roman Reigns," Heyman said.

Reigns and Heyman's partnership lasted for nearly five years before The Wiseman betrayed The Original Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 41 for Seth Rollins.

