Vince McMahon hated former WWE Superstar Trevor Murdoch's physique, as per Mick Foley.

Trevor Murdoch had a three-year run in WWE from 2005-2008 and did well for himself as a mid-card act. Murdoch won the World Tag Team titles alongside Lance Cade on three separate occasions. Years later, Murdoch won the NWA Worlds Heavyweight title twice.

According to Mick Foley, Murdoch had always eyed the main event spot and even talked to Vince McMahon about a potential push during his time in the company. Vince, however, was incredibly blunt while responding to Murdoch.

“Trevor told me that he once sat down with Mr. McMahon and said ‘what can I do to catch your eye? What can I do to get to the next level?’ And Vince looked at him and said ‘I hate that pasty, flabby body of yours.’ It’s kind of tough when you’re dealing with a weak genetic hand. That’s something I know a little about," said Foley. [H/T SE Scoops]

Trevor Murdoch once had a weird backstage interaction with Vince McMahon

Trevor Murdoch has previously opened up on various occasions about his time in WWE. He appeared on the My Mom's Basement podcast earlier this year and shared the story of a strange backstage encounter that he had with Vince McMahon. The former WWE Chairman bashed Murdoch and Lance Cade for not seeing the product, even though they had their eyes on it the whole time.

"Vince got mad at somebody that was in the ring while TV was going on and left gorilla. Lance and I were the first two guys that he saw and just started chewing on us saying, 'My newest, youngest tag team isn't even watching the show. What the f**k,' and just cussing us making this big scene in the locker room about us not watching the show, even though we had been watching the show the whole time. None of that mattered. It really threw me off and I thought, 'What an a**hole," recalled Murdoch.

Fortunately, Murdoch kept working hard for years and never let go of his dream of becoming a main event star. At NWA 73 last year, Murdoch defeated Nick Aldis to win his first NWA Worlds Heavyweight title.

