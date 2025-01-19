"I hate that, I am sorry" - WWE veteran frustrated over The Rock's recent actions, says it makes no sense (Exclusive)

A recent segment involving The Rock has come under fire from a WWE veteran. According to the former head writer of the company Vince Russo, The Brahma Bull's actions barely make any sense.

The segment being talked about is The Rock's promo on RAW's Netflix premiere. Apart from putting over the Stamford-based promotion, he was also seen acknowledging Cody Rhodes' work as the face of the company. Furthermore, he also made a joke about his storyline with Rhodes from last year, referencing "Mama Rhodes."

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo explained:

"I am watching Rock and the last thing I am remembering is he beat Cody Rhodes up with his own tour bus. That's the last real memory we have of him. Mama Rhodes, the belt on him, the blood on the belt, and here he is like putting, putting Rock on. So again, are we just, you said it Chris, are we just supposed to forget? I hate that, I am sorry. That removes me so far from it." [7:42 onwards]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Another WWE veteran thinks The Rock's story with Cody Rhodes hasn't ended

While it may seem that The Rock and Cody Rhodes are on good terms in the present, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long has his doubts.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy stated that he believed that the feud between The Brahma Bull and Cody Rhodes was far from over.

"He's real clever, and you got to pay attention to him and you got to pay attention to what he says because sometimes things that he says, they also have a clue, but you gotta pay attention to that. But, like I said, I don't think this thing with him and Cody is gonna end right now. In my opinion, I think this is a setup," Long said. [1:57 – 2:15]

It remains to be seen if the WWE Hall of Famer's prediction will prove to be correct down the line.

