"I hate you" - Debuting WWE SmackDown star shares true feelings following embarrassing loss

By Robert Lentini
Published Aug 29, 2025 22:30 GMT
Tonight
Tonight's show is the final episode of SmackDown before Clash in Paris. [Image credit: WWE.com]

A recently returned WWE Superstar shared her honest feelings following an embarrassing loss this week on SmackDown. The star in question competed in her first match on the blue brand during tonight's show.

Mia Yim (Michin) squared off against Kiana James in a singles match tonight on SmackDown. James tried to hit the veteran with her purse, but she ducked and then quickly rolled up the 28-year-old for the pinfall victory. Michin earned a shot at the Women's United States Championship as a result of the victory.

Following her win, Michin took to social media to note that she loved France. Kiana James reacted to the message by claiming that she hated France and the SmackDown star, as seen in her post below.

"I hate you and France," she wrote.

James suffered a knee injury in 2024 during her Money in the Bank Qualifying match and missed a significant amount of time before her return earlier this year. James is currently aligned with Women's United States Champion Giulia on WWE SmackDown. Giulia captured the Women's United States Championship on the August 1 edition of SmackDown but has not defended the title on WWE television yet.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently gave Kiana James a humorous new nickname following her return to the promotion.

Kiana James signed with the promotion in 2022 and spent some time in NXT before getting called up to the main roster. She is a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Fallon Henley.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo admitted that he had no idea who James was when she returned to SmackDown. He hilariously named her "Clipboard Karen" and wondered if she was a new addition to the roster.

"Is she new? I have a question mark. Who is Clipboard Karen? I had Guilia, question mark, Vega. I had no idea who this girl was," said Vince Russo.

Michin has never captured a title during her years as a WWE Superstar. It will be interesting to see if she can defeat Giulia to become the new Women's United States Champion in the weeks ahead.

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Edited by Robert Lentini
