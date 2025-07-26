"Who is Clipboard Karen?" - WWE veteran blasts confusing backstage segment with Giulia (Exclusive)

WWE Women's United States Champion Giulia was in a backstage segment this week. Former company head writer Vince Russo critiqued the segment and admitted that he couldn't even recognize Kiana James.
WWE star Zelina Vega caught up with Giulia backstage. She spoke about wanting to get back the United States Championship. However, she was interrupted by Kiana James, who introduced herself as the champ's official representative. James told Zelina that she needed to go through the proper channels to get an audience with the Women's United States Champion. Zelina disregarded James, calling her a "Clipboard Karen," and turned her attention to the champion.
This week on BroDown with Mac Davis, Russo was shocked to see Kiana James on screen. The veteran writer could not recognize the star. He felt there was no backstory, and James was just randomly paired with the Women's US champ.
"Is she new? I have a question mark. Who is Clipboard Karen? I had Guilia, question mark, Vega. I had no idea who this girl was." [From 40:04 onwards]
Kiana James clarified that next week on SmackDown, Giulia will defend the Women's United States Championship against Zelina Vega in a singles match.
While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.
A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE