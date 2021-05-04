"I hated it, I thought it was disrespectful" - Controversial Triple H moment criticized by WWE executive

Bruce Prichard believes Shawn Michaels and Triple H should not have broken character to bid farewell to WCW-bound Kevin Nash and Scott Hall in 1996.

Prichard, WWE’s current Executive Director of RAW and SmackDown, also worked behind the scenes for WWE in the 1990s. He was present at the infamous WWE live event at Madison Square Garden when Michaels and Triple H went off-script by hugging their departing co-workers.

The latest episode of WWE Network show WWE Untold revolved around Nash and Michaels’ WWE partnership. Prichard recalled how he disliked the “disrespectful” character-breaking moment, which has become known as the “Curtain Call.”

"I was standing in the aisle watching the end of the match when the Curtain Call took place, and I watched it all the way through to Shawn getting down and kissing Diesel [Kevin Nash], and Diesel miraculously coming to, and left shortly thereafter," Prichard said. "I hated it, I thought it was disrespectful. You have to look at it in the moment in the time in which it took place. So, me being an old-school guy, I absolutely hated it. Was it a moment in time that you saw the winds of change? Yep, sure was, but being in the moment during that time, not a fan."

Unlike today, WWE Superstars breaking character in front of a live audience was almost unheard of in 1996. Hall and Michaels performed as babyfaces at the time, while Nash and Triple H portrayed villains.

Triple H and Shawn Michaels’ involvement in The Curtain Call

Triple H and Shawn Michaels now work together behind the scenes in NXT

The controversial incident took place after Kevin Nash (f.k.a. Diesel) lost against Shawn Michaels in his final WWE match before joining WCW.

Scott Hall (f.k.a. Razor Ramon) and Triple H entered the ring after the match and hugged their real-life friends. Given that Hall and Nash were already leaving WWE, only Michaels and Triple H were in danger of receiving punishment from WWE management.

Then-WWE Champion Michaels did not get punished, but the same could not be said for Triple H. Plans for Triple H to win the 1996 King of the Ring were canceled, with Steve Austin winning the tournament instead.

