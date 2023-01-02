"I hated that son of a b****" - 70-year-old legend says he'd rather never talk about infamous Vince McMahon WWE moment again

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently stated that he'll be content never to talk about the infamous Montreal Screwjob incident that involved Vince McMahon, Shawn Michaels, and Bret Hart.

To this day, the Montreal Screwjob remains one of the most talked about moments in WWE history. It all started before Survivor Series 1997 when Bret Hart was leaving the company to join WCW. He was seemingly asked to drop the WWE Championship to Shawn Michaels at Survivor Series but refused.

This did not sit well with Vince McMahon, who hatched a plan to take the title off Hart. During the closing moments of the match, Shawn Michaels had Hart in the sharpshooter. McMahon came out and called for the bell to be rung even though The Hitman hadn't tapped out.

This led to years of bad blood between The Hitman and the former Chairman. However, they both mended fences, and Hart was even inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.

Speaking on his Grillin JR podcast, former WWE commentator Jim Ross stated that never wants to talk about the incident again. He also questioned what McMahon was thinking during his "Bret screwed Bret" comment.

“I hated that son of a b**ch. If we never talk about that [Montreal Screwjob] again ever in my life, I’ll be very content … Having to relive it again and again, and then Conrad and I, he showed some interviews this time. Me interviewing Vince, and [then he said], ‘Bret screwed Bret.’ Well, what were you thinking when you said that?” [H/T WrestlingINC]

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



25 Years on from one of the most controversial incidents in WWE history. The Montreal Screwjob | #OnThisDay in 199725 Years on from one of the most controversial incidents in WWE history. The Montreal Screwjob | #OnThisDay in 1997💗 25 Years on from one of the most controversial incidents in WWE history. https://t.co/QM8XrMhQhH

If you're interested in sports betting, the Cincinnati Bengals play the Buffalo Bills this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Vince McMahon retired from WWE in 2022

The former WWE Chairman announced his retirement from the company in July 2022.

The 77-year-old stated in a tweet that it was time for him to retire. He then thanked the WWE Universe. McMahon's retirement comes after several allegations of him paying "hush money" to former employees for several years.

It is alleged that the former CEO paid up to $16 million to as many as four female employees over several years.

Since his departure from the company, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have been Co-CEOs, with Triple H becoming the Chief Content Officer.

However, recent rumors have been making the rounds that the former Chairman may intend to return to the company soon. It remains to be seen how a potential comeback pans out for McMahon.

What do you make of Vince McMahon's handling of the Montreal Screwjob? Sound off in the comments section below.

Remember the cameraman that Bray Wyatt attacked? He broke his silence right here.

Poll : 0 votes