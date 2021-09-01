"I heard it crack"- Ex-WWE Superstar on breaking his neck in angle with Drew McIntyre [Exclusive]

Former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas talked about breaking his neck in an angle with Drew McIntyre on an episode of SmackDown in 2009.

Haas was a guest on UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone and touched on a number of topics.

When asked about Edge's 2021 Royal Rumble win, Haas mentioned that he was good friends with the WWE Hall of Famer and that he didn't expect him to return because of his neck condition. Haas also brought up an incident from 2009 where he broke his own neck in an angle with Drew McIntyre.

Edge and I are friends, we're good friends. I didn't know he was coming back because of his neck. I mean, I broke my neck, Drew McIntyre broke my neck, it's on YouTube. It was supposed to be me and Ron Killings, and they brought him out instead and... it was an interview and he cut me off and he hit me with a DDT with my hands behind my back, never let go. I heard it crack.

I'm so happy for him and he's what WWE needed, and happy for Christian too, good for him.

The incident in question took place on the September 15, 2009 taping of SmackDown. Haas was waiting for R-Truth to come out for their singles match but Drew McIntyre showed up instead and cut a quick promo.

McIntyre then offered a handshake to Haas, which he reluctantly accepted. As Haas was about to leave, McIntyre hit him with a devastating DDT and fans could notice that Haas was in genuine pain. Check out the video below:

Drew McIntyre is a major star on WWE's roster today

During his first run with WWE, Drew McIntyre went on to become a lower-card act when he formed a stable called 3MB with Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal. McIntyre parted ways with the company in 2014 and made a name for himself in various other promotions.

Drew McIntyre returned to WWE in 2017 and had a brief stint in NXT. The Scottish Superstar had established himself as a big name by the time 2020 arrived. He won the Royal Rumble match that year and went on to defeat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36.

