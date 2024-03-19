"I have heard rumors" - Veteran comments on possible celebrity appearance, wants him to confront The Rock (Exclusive)

While The Rock may have Cody Rhodes as an opponent at WWE WrestleMania XL, a veteran wants a celebrity to join the fray to face The Great One.

The celebrity in question is Sylvester Stallone, who the company is reportedly eyeing for WrestleMania. Although nothing has been confirmed, the rumors have made many veterans and fans buzzing with excitement, and veteran journalist Bill Apter is no exception.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter pitched an idea for The Rock and Sylvester Stallone facing off at WrestleMania 40.

"I have heard rumors of course, that he [Sylvester Stallone] might be there, and it would be very apropos because you have fans... What I envision, and nobody I have told this to believes me, is somehow if they bring him in, he has gotta go face to face some way with The Rock, so the fans can yell out 'Rocky! Rocky!' Like you will know it's for Stallone as Rocky and not Rocky [The Rock]. That's what I wanna see," said Apter. [From 04:47 onwards]

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long also commented on the rumors

Teddy Long believes that Sylvester Stallone's appearance at WrestleMania would definitely be a good move by WWE.

On the same episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the Hall of Famer stated that it would be a big deal if WWE manages to get Stallone at WrestleMania as the Hollywood star rarely appears at any events.

"I think it's great, it's the first time for Stallone I believe. I don't think I have known him to be at any of the other events... I think it's a first time for him, and you know people really love him, he has always been a great actor. So I think it's a good move," said Long. [From 05:41 onwards]

As of now, only time will tell whether the Hollywood legend will make an appearance at WWE WrestleMania XL.

