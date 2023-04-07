"I don't have high hopes" - Fans believe Vince McMahon could possibly ruin the return of top WWE star

Vince McMahon's sudden return to WWE stunned fans around the globe. The boss returned to his usual position behind the headsets and made many changes to the RAW after WrestleMania 39. The WWE Universe believes that Shinsuke Nakamura's possible return will be ruined under McMahon's creative leadership.

Last week, Vince McMahon made a massive announcement that changed the future of the company as he made a humongous deal with Endeavor. With this deal, Mr. McMahon made his way back to the creative and made several changes to WWE RAW after WrestleMania 39.

According to a recent report, Shinsuke Nakamura is slated to make his way back to the company. However, fans are worried and believe that The King of Strong Style's return could be ruined if Mr. McMahon is heading the creative of the product similar to his recent work on Monday Night RAW.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Shinsuke Nakamura is expected to return to WWE programming soon, his return is expected to be a matter of weeks. (PWInsider) Shinsuke Nakamura is expected to return to WWE programming soon, his return is expected to be a matter of weeks. (PWInsider) https://t.co/kcQ2JV7X1H

TheDemon166 @TDemon166 @reigns_era Unless Vince is removed from power within those weeks, I don’t have high hopes for Shinsuke’s return. #firevince @reigns_era Unless Vince is removed from power within those weeks, I don’t have high hopes for Shinsuke’s return. #firevince

Julia Pinkham @Pinkham_Artemis @reigns_era Cool they need someone to take pins. Especially with Vince being back @reigns_era Cool they need someone to take pins. Especially with Vince being back

JayStephens8 @JayStephens88 @reigns_era Well with Vince being back he’ll more than likely have shinsuke get squashed by omos on a weekly basis or have him in a random comedy feud with Elias or madcap @reigns_era Well with Vince being back he’ll more than likely have shinsuke get squashed by omos on a weekly basis or have him in a random comedy feud with Elias or madcap

Dennis Morgan @DennisMorgan02 @reigns_era “Who? I’m going to change his name to something else and give him a new theme song and a new attire. Now where is Max Dupri damn it!!” - Vince @reigns_era “Who? I’m going to change his name to something else and give him a new theme song and a new attire. Now where is Max Dupri damn it!!” - Vince https://t.co/GTvF8ooTRB

diegbone @diegbone @reigns_era He’s gonna get jobbed out to omos @reigns_era He’s gonna get jobbed out to omos

It will be interesting to see the future of the company after the new deal and McMahon's involvement in the creative aspect of the product over Triple H.

What did Shinsuke Nakamura do in WWE under Vince McMahon's regime?

In 2017, Shinsuke Nakamura made his main roster debut in WWE under the blue brand after WrestleMania 33. The following year, he won the Men's Royal Rumble match and went on to face AJ Styles.

However, the storyline was booked poorly as Nakamura ended up losing to Styles and turned heel at the Grandest Stage of Them All. He later won the United States Championship on two occasions.

In 2019, the King of Strong Style won the Intercontinental Championship from Finn Balor. During the Thunderdome Era, he won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships from The New Day alongside Cesaro.

Shinsuke Nakamura was fairly booked under Vince McMahon's old regime, but fans were disappointed in the Executive Chairman when he didn't put the World Championship on Nakamura.

What are your thoughts on Shinsuke Nakamura's possible return? Sound off in the comment section below.

