"I have some history with him" - Dominik Mysterio lays down major challenge for John Cena

Dominik Mysterio and John Cena could come face-to-face in WWE in 2025. The Judgment Day member recently laid down a massive challenge for the 16-time World Champion.

Dirty Dom is currently working as one of the biggest heels on WWE RAW. He has done a lot over the past couple of years to become a top star on his own.

Meanwhile, John Cena is ready to return to the ring for a final WWE run in 2025. His "Retirement Tour" could see him face many new and old faces in the company.

While speaking to Fox News, Dominik Mysterio stated that he would be more than happy to hand Cena a beating at WrestleMania next year. Dirty Dom stayed true to his heel character while laying down a major challenge for The Chain Gang Soldier.

"And as far as 'Mania goes, I’m open for anything. John Cena wants to come in and get his a** whooped at ‘Mania, I’m here for it. I have some history with him, and I definitely would love to air some anger out on him. If he’s willing to step in the ring with me, I’m more than willing to step in the ring with him. So, we’ll just see where that goes come ‘Mania," Dominik Mysterio said.

WWE has invested a lot in Dominik Mysterio over the past couple of years. He has proven to be worthy of the investment as fans now wait for him to show up on RAW just to boo him and see how he reacts.

WWE could book a big match between Dominik Mysterio and John Cena

WWE could save John Cena’s final WrestleMania match for a much bigger name in 2025. However, that does not mean Dominik Mysterio won’t get a chance to face The Cenation Leader if he works hard enough.

As one of the biggest heels on the roster, Dirty Dom will be well in line to face Cena during his retirement tour. Fans could see the former WWE Champion run into a rivalry against The Judgment Day, leading to a big match between him and Dom Dom.

It could be a fun clash if the creative team books it for a premium live event as fans will seriously back the 16-time World Champion to defeat Dominik Mysterio and teach him a lesson.

Cena’s retirement tour could help many younger superstars get a decent push and take them to the world championship picture down the line.

