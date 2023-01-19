"I hold nothing against him" - Wrestling veteran comments on his relationship with Shane McMahon (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently noted how Shane McMahon being in charge of WWE's website and magazine led to confrontations between the company and wrestling media.

Shane O'Mac is arguably the most beloved of all McMahons due to his connection with the audience. Though after Shane's controversial booking in the Royal Rumble 2022 match, it was reported that WWE released him, this wasn't the case. In the global juggernaut's SEC filing, it was revealed that Shane McMahon was paid a handsome $828,000 in 2022 for his services as an independent contractor.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter looked back at his equation with Shane O'Mac. Apter disclosed that when Shane was in charge of WWE's website and magazine, there were confrontations between the company and the media.

He recalled that since WWE had its own publication, other outlets weren't granted much access to exclusive interviews. However, Bill Apter made it clear he didn't hold anything against the 52-year-old. Apter said he was like his father, Vince McMahon, when it came down to business.

"Shane was in charge of the website of the magazine, which led to a very confrontational relationship between the companies that I worked for and WWE because they had their own wrestling magazine at the time, and we weren't granted access, so I saw a different type of Shane. I hold nothing against him, it was a total business move, but he was, like his dad, cold business, but he could also be a charmer," said Bill Apter. (15:56 - 16:28)

Listen to the full podcast below:

Teddy Long on Shane McMahon being laid back

Furthermore, Teddy Long, too, shared his experience of working with Shane McMahon. Long added that although Shane O'Mac was laid back and got along with everyone, he was as serious as one could be when it was time for business.

"Shane was laid back; he was cool. He knew how to get along with everybody, but Shane was also business too. He inherited that, so he understood too. When it's time to play, it's time to play, but when it's business, it's business," said Teddy Long. (15:41 - 15:55)

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps According to a 8-K filling to the SEC by WWE, in 2022 Shane McMahon was retained as an independent contractor performer by WWE & received an aggregate of approximately $828,000 in connection.



His only match in 2022 was the short stint in the Royal Rumble.



Best. In. The. World. According to a 8-K filling to the SEC by WWE, in 2022 Shane McMahon was retained as an independent contractor performer by WWE & received an aggregate of approximately $828,000 in connection.His only match in 2022 was the short stint in the Royal Rumble.Best. In. The. World. https://t.co/9p0g14txEX

With Royal Rumble 2023 just around the corner, it remains to be seen if WWE pulls off a surprise by having Shane compete in the Men's Rumble match.

Do you see Shane McMahon returning to WWE as an on-screen talent? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

