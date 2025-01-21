"I do have to be honest" - Ex-employee issues advice to Hulk Hogan after shocking backlash on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Legendary wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has been in the news after fans booed him on the January 6 episode of RAW. Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared some advice for The Hulkster.

Fans at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles were not excited to see Hulk Hogan on the Netflix premiere of RAW. They booed the legendary wrestler mercilessly as he cut a passionate babyface promo.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo advised Hogan to step away from the spotlight after a negative reception on RAW a few weeks ago. The veteran writer mentioned that Hogan has had an incredibly successful career and didn’t need the money.

Russo felt the legendary star should lay low for a while and return to WWE after a few months when fans possibly forget about the recent episode.

"I do have to be honest. It would not be a bad idea for Hulk Hogan to bow out of the spotlight for a while. If I were him, that's what I would do. Come on, bro, it's not like the dude needs the money. Please give me a break. If I was him, I would just bow out of the spotlight and lay low for a while." [From 16:35 onwards]

Viewers' adverse reactions to Hulk Hogan seem to have taken the wrestling world by storm. It will be interesting to see how WWE reacts to the fan reception and whether The Immortal One makes more appearances for the company in the future.

