Current RAW Superstar Mia Yim recently opened up about her WWE release last year, stating that she knew it was coming.

The HBIC was let go by the company in November 2021 alongside numerous other stars, including her husband and AEW star Keith Lee. She returned to IMPACT Wrestling following her departure. Several weeks ago, on the red brand, she made a surprise return to WWE and joined forces with The O.C.

During a recent appearance on SHAK Wrestling, Mia Yim said that being released by WWE wasn't a major shock to her, as she was expecting it. Keith Lee getting released as well was what surprised her the most.

"When I originally got released, I honestly knew it was coming, so it wasn't that much of a surprise. I was more so surprised with my husband [Keith Lee] getting released, but I knew it was coming and it was at that period where we were getting ready to get married in like a month or two."

Yim then went on to reveal that at the time of the release, her focus was on getting married.

"So real life outside of wrestling was really starting to pick up and the momentum was going. And it was the first time in my life where it was a rearrangement of my priorities, because wrestling has been my life since I turned 18 and started training," said Yim. [6:25 - 7:06]

Mia Yim is set to compete at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

After assuming charge of creative in WWE, Triple H revealed that the WarGames stipulation, made popular in NXT, was set to be featured on the main roster.

Following her return to the company a few weeks ago, Mia Yim has associated herself with The O.C., helping AJ Styles and co. neutralize the threat of The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley.

She later sided with Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka ahead of their WarGames match at Survivor Series on November 26. The babyface team will take on Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross.

Despite the impending challenge, Belair's team lacked a fifth member. The reveal of who the fifth member will be was set for the latest episode of SmackDown. In the opening segment of the blue brand, the fifth member was revealed to be a returning Becky Lynch.

It remains to be seen whether Mia Yim and co. will emerge victorious in their fight against Bayley and her team at WWE Survivor Series.

What was your reaction to Mia Yim's return? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit SHAK Wrestling with a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes