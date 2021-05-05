"I hope he comes back" - Top WWE Superstar reveals he has unfinished business with Jon Moxley

Karrion Kross is enjoying his second reign as the WWE NXT Champion and he was confronted by several challengers on this week's episode of the Black and Yellow brand.

Kross certainly has a target on his back, and there are several mouthwatering matches that WWE could book for him soon.

The NXT Champion appeared on the 'My Mom's Basement' podcast and spoke about the matches he wants in WWE. Kross named Finn Balor and Tommaso Ciampa as ideal opponents off the top of his head, but he also mentioned another exciting name in Jon Moxley.

Kross spoke of Moxley and expressed his desire to see the AEW star return to WWE. Karrion Kross has a history with Jon Moxley as he faced the former WWE Champion at a Future Stars of Wrestling (FSW) event in 2019. Moxley had just left WWE and was on a highly-publicized run on the independent circuit.

Karrion Kross has a bright future in NXT and WWE, and he hopes to lock horns with Mox again as they have some unfinished business.

"I've got to say Finn at the top, as of right now, for sure. Tommaso Ciampa definitely is one of them. I better not get in trouble for this, but Jon Moxley, Dean Ambrose. I have to say it; I hope he comes back one day. I think he will, I'm not, not that I would know, or nothing's been said because, you know, people go crazy with that, but I hope he comes back one day. If he does, he is going to have to go through me, and he knows that. We have some unfinished business," Kross said.

He is going to have to go through me - Karrion Kross on Jon Moxley

Karrion Kross has shrugged off his recent injury struggles to finally take his place at the top of NXT. There are high hopes pinned onto his second NXT title reign, and Triple H & his team have many able performers to challenge the champion.

A potential WWE match between Jon Moxley and Karrion Kross might sound like a pipe dream right now, but anything is possible in the future.

Countless examples in the past have confirmed the unpredictable nature of the wrestling business, and Mox's WWE return is one possibility that simply can't be ruled out.