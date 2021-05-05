NXT Results: New Champions crowned; Karrion Kross attacked by 5 superstars

NXT was action-packed this week, bookended by no DQ matches. The main event saw the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions defend their gold against The Way in a Street Fight. The show opener featured Leon Ruff and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott in a phenomenal Falls Count Anywhere Match.

We saw several champions set up title bouts for next week, though the NXT Champion Karrion Kross wasn't willing to wait around tonight. Kross faced five of NXT's best in a dominant display. New signees Sarray and Zayda Ramier battled in a fantastic match to see which woman would emerge with a 2-0 record in their career.

All that, and so much more. We kicked off the night with the Falls Count Anywhere Match.

Falls Count Anywhere Match: Leon Ruff vs Isaiah "Swerve" Scott on NXT

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott took his time taking his jacket off, and when the ref rang the bell, suckered Leon Ruff in. As the former NXT North American Champion ran in, Swerve rocked him with a knee to the jaw. Ruff's Crucifix Bomb failed, and Swerve rocked him with a big boot to the face.

A counter to the JML Cutter saw Ruff send Swerve to the floor, but Scott responded with a fireman's carry into the apron.

After driving his face into the steel ramp, Swerve brought Ruff in the ring. At the top, a sky-high superplex took Ruff across the ring and in total agony. Still, Ruff refused to quit in this NXT opener.

Ruff avoided a kick on the apron, hanging Swerve upside down on the ropes and catching him with a flying dropkick to the head. Swerve shook it off and countered a dive off the steps with a big chop to the chest.

During the break, they explored the CWC building as they moved backstage. Swerve launched Ruff into the lockers, leaving NXT's underdog writhing in pain.

Back in the ring, Swerve set up for a deadlift superplex. Ruff escaped and turned it into an avalanche Crucifix Bomb for a two-count. Ruff followed up with a poison rana that sent Swerve off the apron and to the floor. Still, it wasn't enough, as Swerve managed to roll to his stomach before the pinfall.

Swerve managed to catch Ruff with the JML Driver by the barricade, using the plexiglass to set it up. Ruff kicked out and avoided a big knee in the steps. He grabbed a toolbox, cracking the back of Swerve's knee. On the inside, a frog splash gave Ruff a near-fall.

A pair of springboard cutters left Swerve on the wrong side of the barricade. With Scott dazed, Ruff looked to finish it.

However, AJ Francis, one of Swerve's entourage, caught him and tossed him back near the ring. Swerve took advantage, and the JML Driver put Ruff down for good.

Results: Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defeated Leon Ruff via pinfall on NXT.

Grade: A

