Solo Sikoa is proud to be a member of The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown.

The former NXT North American Champion made his surprise main-roster debut at WWE Clash at the Castle when he assisted Roman Reigns in retaining his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Solo Sikoa recently sat down with Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about his recent call-up to WWE SmackDown and if he was worried about getting a name change, Sikoa admitted that was messing with him a bit heading in.

“That was one of the things that was messing with me too,” Solo Sikoa admitted. “I was like, man, I hope I’m not doing all this hard work down here in NXT, like I’m establishing who I am. I’m building my character. How I look, how I am. I’m different from my brothers, right? I got the blonde hair, and Solo’s really grown on me. I hope they don’t change me as a Uso. But it’s such an easy transition to go back. Because I took time to perfect my craft as Solo, but it’s easy to transition if they wanted me to go back or to be another Uso.”

Solo Sikoa would love to see Trios Titles introduced on WWE SmackDown

With the sudden rise of trios in WWE over the last few months, fans have begun to speculate about the idea of the company introducing Trios Championships.

When asked if he'd find that interesting, Solo agreed and compared it to how The New Day utilized the Freebird rule for the tag titles and the combinations they can have within The Bloodline.

“Of course, I look at it like The New Day, man. They were champs. They switched on and off with the titles,” Solo Sikoa said. “Now, they do something with the trios’ titles. We all have our own belts. It can either be my brothers and me or my brothers and Sami. There’s just so many different variations that we play with. Yeah, that’ll be cool if we could do that.” [H/T: WrestleZone]

What do you make of Solo Sikoa's comments? Are you happy that he was able to take his gimmick and character from NXT to WWE SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

