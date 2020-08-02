'I hope it fails miserably' -- Randy Orton shares brutal message about Talk 'N Shop A-Mania

WWE Superstar Randy Orton is at his best when he is a heel. His recent run as the 'Legend Killer' has seen him go ruthless both on and off-screen. Most recently, he has added more flair to his heel persona via his savage responses on the social media website, Twitter.

Randy Orton shared a controversial tweet about Talk 'N Shop A-Mania, a show that belongs to former WWE Superstars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Talking about the event, Randy Orton said that he hopes that this event would fail miserably. Here's what he had to say about the PPV scheduled for the day,

"Heard there's some shi**y rasslin on PPV tonight. What's this all about? I hope it fails miserably. #TalkNShopAMania"

Heard there’s some shitty rasslin on PPV tonight. What’s this all about? I hope it fails miserably. #TalkNShopAMania — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) August 1, 2020

Posting something like this about a PPV is bound to bring more attention to the event. Thus, Randy Orton hit two birds with one stone by subtly advertising Gallows and Anderson's show while simultaneously establishing himself as a vicious heel.

Both Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were included in the lengthy list of Superstars who were released by WWE earlier this year. Following that, Anderson and Gallows joined Impact Wrestling. It was later revealed that both Superstars had come close to signing with AEW, but the deal didn't go through.

Randy Orton and his current run in WWE

Randy Orton turned heel and had a long feud with Edge. The two Superstars battled it out in the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' that ended with Orton picking a victory. Edge sustained injuries during this match and was ruled out of action.

In his absence, Randy Orton continued hunting WWE legends, and his list included the likes of Christian and Big Show. He now has his sights set on the WWE Championship.

Last week on RAW, Randy Orton called out Drew McIntyre and challenged him for a match at SummerSlam. Their feud had been rumoured for weeks now, and WWE swiftly made a move on this storyline after the last PPV. Drew McIntyre accepted the challenge and was attacked by Randy Orton following the main event of the show.